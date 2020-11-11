Here's why you heard a loud noise in Spokane Valley on Tuesday night

KREM 2 viewers described the noise in Spokane Valley as a "scraping or sucking sound" and a "loud hissing sound."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Did you hear a loud noise in Spokane Valley on Tuesday night? You aren't the only one.

A post on the Spokane subreddit asked users if they knew what was causing the sound. The person who posted the question said they lived off of Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley.

"I’ve been here for 6 months and I’ve never heard a sound like this. It’s LOUD and I can hear it from inside my house," the post reads.

Multiple KREM 2 viewers also messaged us about the noise. One described it as a "really loud scraping or sucking sound," while another said it was a "loud hissing sound" near the Kaiser Aluminum plant.

Scott Steele, communications manager with Avista, offered an explanation for the loud noise. He said one of the company's pressure control men was dispatched to the natural gas station near Evergreen Road and Trent Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

A valve at the station releases gas when there is excessive pressure buildup, Steele said. It is designed to blow loudly in order to get people's attention, which will then alert Avista to the situation.