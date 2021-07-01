'I do not support banning fireworks for our citizens in our freedom-loving country': Why Kootenai County will not ban fireworks despite conditions

Although the Kootenai County Sheriff is not banning fireworks he wanted to urge people to use caution and to see a professional firework show if possible.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — More fires are reported on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year and right now it won't take much for those fires to grow and spread.

On Thursday, Kootenai County officials talked about fire prevention this Fourth of July holiday.

Robert Norris, The Kootenai County Sherriff expressed his excitement during a press conference Thursday to celebrate independence, freedom and liberty this weekend.

Sherriff Norris said although the fire danger is high, he does not "support banning fireworks for our citizens of our freedom-loving County".

"I'd like to reiterate, it is not a mandate, it's not a law, it's not another restriction, we just want, not any fireworks, especially the aerial type," Norris said.

Although the Kootenai County Sheriff is not banning fireworks he wanted to urge people to use caution and to see a professional firework show if possible.

Sherriff Norris also explained that he would consider a discussion on the banning of firework sales in Kootenai County as well.

Previously on June 24, Sheriff Norris was in support of a burn ban to decrease out-of-control fires.

Sherriff Norris explained that the dead, diseased and dying trees, created an elevated risk of a "catastrophic fire season". He also said when this is paired with drought conditions and high temperatures it makes for a very dangerous situation in the county.

The Kootenai County Fire Chiefs Association explained that if people want to use fireworks that they use safe-and-sane fireworks instead of aerial fireworks which are illegal in the State of Idaho.

The Fire Chiefs Association explained that if someone doesn't start a fire as a result of lighting fireworks they will be liable for the charges of the suppression costs of putting that fire out.

The Idaho Department of Lands related these conditions to what happened in 2015 with a very active busy season and the Cape Horn fire.