SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane county is trying to find out why Monday night's emergency alert went to people outside the intended area near Whitworth.

According to Spokane County's Emergency Management, the alert was only meant to go out to cell phones within a two block radius. But that's not what happened.

Several people reported getting the alert outside the targeted area at the North Spokane Costco, and even in Wanderemere.

"I won't say there's something wrong," Deputy Director of Emergency Management Chandra Fox said. "What we think happened is there are a number of apps that are available now that people can have on their phones that will pull in those alerts even if they are not in the targeted area."

Fox said the alerts went through the Wireless Emergency Alert system, or the WEA-system. It is a federal system managed by FEMA.

Targeted area for Monday's emergency alert

This is different from the "CODE RED" or "Alert Spokane" System because you will get a WEA alert whether you've voluntarily signed up or not. You just have to be in the targeted area.

Fox said they're working with FEMA technicians to confirm why cell phones outside the radius got the alert.

"FEMA has an app now and one of these functions of the app is you can receive alerts in whatever area you pick," Fox said. "Unfortunately, if you pick Spokane county, you get all of Spokane County."

The alert message itself seems pretty vague. Fox said that's because the current WEA system only allows 90 characters. But it's expected to increase in the next system update.

So what if you did not get an alert and you should have?

Fox said, right now, it's unclear why. But until they get to the bottom of it, she encourages all cell phone users to make sure their emergency alert notifications are turned on.

