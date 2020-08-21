Who was Col. George Wright and why Spokane groups are calling to rename street honoring him

A street and an Army post in Spokane are named after Colonel George Wright, who led a campaign of genocide against the Native peoples of Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Members of Spokane Arm in Arm, Unitarian Universalist Church and Extinction Rebellion Spokane are hosting a rally Saturday to dismantle a tribute to white supremacy in Spokane.

According to the Spokane Historical Society, Wright was sent on “merciless punitive expedition” throughout Eastern Washington and into North Idaho in 1858. He fought native forces at the Battle of Four Lakes near present-day Medical Lake and killed over 600 captured horses near the Idaho border. This led to the destruction of the tribe’s economy, causing food shortages and starvation, the historical society says.

Wright burned native crops and food stores. He also hanged any Native American he suspected of having fought against him following a mock “trial.” Wright had no authority to conduct a trial under military law, according to the historical society.

Some of Wright’s enemies were invited to a camp on Latah Creek to make peace. Instead, Wright arrested and executed at least 16 natives, according to the historical society. This area is known as Hangman’s Creek.

Saturday’s rally is yet another attempt to get the name of West Fort George Wright Drive changed. According to the historical society, there was an unsuccessful effort to re-name the street to a more culturally sensitive Native American name.

This is a trending topic across the United States as many southern states have began to remove monuments honoring Confederate Civil War leaders and Christopher Columbus.

The No Honor in Genocide rally will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 4340 W. Fort George Wright Drive starting at 3 p.m., according to a Facebook event. First Nation speakers are expected to share their stories, thoughts and insights about the naming of the street. Protesters will then walk, driver or ride through the street to the intersection where the signs honoring Wright are.