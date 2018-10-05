WHITMAN CO., Wash. – Twenty student volunteers from Washington State University and the University of Idaho will help the Army Corps of Engineers clean up trash at Granite Point Thursday.

On April 27, more than 300 people visited Granite Point along the Snake River. Trash, broken bottles, beer cans and other personal items were left scattered throughout the rocky area. Trash was also tossed in the water and strewn about the parking lots and roadway. The leftover trash poses a potential health and safety hazard for future visitors, which prompted Corps rangers to temporarily close the site to public access.

Corps engineers began initial cleanup efforts on May 2. They collected nearly 800 pounds of trash. Corps engineers said visitors also vandalized the scenic landmark by spray-painting graffiti on several rock formations along the river.

Soon after the incident, student groups from WSU and U of I contacted the Corps to volunteer to clean up the remaining broken class and trash.

Clean up begins at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

