PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University is working to help prevent suicide.

After eight years at the Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane, the Crimson and Gray spring game is moving back to Pullman next season.

The spring game will also partner with "Gameday for Mental Health," which aims provide more information about suicide prevention.



This new platform hits home for the WSU football team following the suicide of quarterback Tyler Hilinski in January. WSU officials said the team plans to memorialize Hilinski's passing by placing a number-3 sticker on their helmets, which was Hilinski's number. The team will also designate a locker for Hilinski at the Cougar Football Complex and the school will raise a flag in his honor at every home game this season.



© 2018 KREM