PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University officials responded to reports of sexual assault allegations involving Cougar Athletic Fund assistant director Jason Gesser, adding that Gesser is on "home assignment" following a formal complaint filed with the Office of Equal Opportunity.

The university newspaper, The Daily Evergreen, first published public records of sexual harassment and misconduct against Gesser dating back to 2014. The newspaper reported that he was the subject of an internal investigation earlier this year following a complaint.

President Kirk Schulz, Director of Athletics Pat Chun and Kimberly Anderson, executive director of the Office for Equal Opportunity, issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Earlier today, the Washington State University Office for Equal Opportunity (OEO) received an accusation of sexual misconduct against Jason Gesser, an employee of the WSU Athletics Department. This is the first time that an individual who was directly involved in an alleged incident of sexual misconduct has filed a formal complaint with OEO against Mr. Gesser.

"This is new information and a different set of events than previously reported. In accordance with standard WSU practice and in consultation with relevant University officials, Mr. Gesser was placed on home assignment pending a full investigation of the allegations.

"Washington State University carefully examines all allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, and discrimination and provides both parties with the full opportunity to present information. If individuals have any information regarding allegations of misconduct by WSU employees, they should call the Office for Equal Opportunity at 509-335-8288 or send email to oeo@wsu.edu.”

Related: WSU responds to sexual misconduct allegations against Cougar Athletic Fund assistant director

Gesser has completely denied the allegations. In a letter to The Daily Evergreen, Gesser wrote that he was "very disheartened to read the story published in the Evergreen stemming from rumors and unfounded accusations regarding my professional conduct."

To read the full letter published by The Daily Evergreen, click here.

© 2018 KREM