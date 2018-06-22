PULLMAN, Wash.-- Cougar fans will see a new bag policy at Martin Stadium starting September 8.

WSU Director of Athletics Patrick Chun announced on Wednesday that the new policy will provide a "safer, fan-friendlier environment" for everyone entering the stadium.

"The addition of this policy is another effort to enhance the game day environment and provide the safest experience possible at Martin Stadium," said Chun. "This is in line with best practices throughout the country."

Bags that are accepted include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 14" x 8" x 14". Small clutch bags are accepted if they do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5". Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Bags larger than the accepted size including backpacks, fanny packs, camera bags or anything larger will not be allowed inside the stadium.

Fans can still bring in personal items if they can fit the items in pockets or in approved clear bags.

The first 10,000 fans at the Cougars' game against San Jose State on September 8 will receive the approved WSU clear bag.

