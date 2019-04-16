COLFAX, Wash — The pain of a Cowlitz County deputy’s on duty death in western Washington is being felt by members of the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

Before joining the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Justin DeRosier previously served as a deputy in Whitman County.

"The law enforcement community really lost a good one. He had a bright career ahead of him," said Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers of DeRosier’s death.

DeRosier served under Myers for five years after graduating from Washington State University.

DeRosier was shot and killed Saturday night after responding to a call of a disabled motorhome in Kalama. DeRosier was subsequently transported to a hospital in Vancouver, but later died. On Sunday, investigators said the suspect was shot and killed by two Kelso police officers who responded to a call of a suspicious person in Kalama.

DeRosier, a Kelso native, graduated from WSU with a degree in criminal justice. As he was finishing his studies, he became a reserve deputy with the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, according to Myers.

"From the get-go, he had a real energetic personality. He was just dynamic," Myers said, noting that DeRosier’s people-skills made him a valuable asset as a deputy. "He had a work ethic - especially for his age – [that] you just don't see sometimes. So when you do see it, you know you need that guy in his office."

After working part-time as a reserve, DeRosier became a full-time deputy in 2014. Myers said that he quickly became an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office.

"He was that guy everybody wanted on that call with you. And he did a fantastic job."

While DeRosier enjoyed working out of Colfax, Myers said, the opportunity to return to home to the Longview-Kelso area convinced DeRosier to accept a job as a deputy with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. There, he additionally served as a SWAT officer and boat operator for the Sheriff’s Office.

"Justin DeRosier could have been anything he wanted to be," said Myers of DeRosier, adding that the young deputy was exceptionally bright. "But he chose law enforcement because he wanted to give back to his community. He just put everything he could into this job."

Although funeral arrangements for DeRosier are pending, Myers said that several members of his office would likely attend DeRosier’s service.

RELATED: Suspect in killing of Cowlitz County deputy related to man who killed Rainier police chief

RELATED: Cowlitz County deputy shot and killed was WSU grad, former Whitman Co. deputy

RELATED: Gov. Inslee: Washington deputy's death a tragic reminder of danger officers face