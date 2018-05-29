WHITMAN CO., Wash. -- Three people from Spokane were arrested near Pullman Saturday after a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase.

Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 26-year-old Austin Navarro, 23-year-old Elza Godun and 36-year-old Derrick Bonato on various charges, including theft and drug possession charges.

A Palouse Police Department officer located a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Main Street. Deputies said the vehicle was a 1996 Ford Ranger Pickup, stolen out of Kendrick, Idaho.

The officer attempted to stop the truck and the people inside. Deputies said Navarro was the driver and sped off southbound toward Johnson Road. The officer initially followed the truck. Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies who were in the area then took over the pursuit.

Deputies said Navarro eluded authorities for nearly 10 miles on various country gravel roads. Narravo eventually pulled the truck over due to mechanical problems. Navarro, Godun and Bonato were then taken into custody without incident.

Navarro is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, DWLS and DUI. Godun was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, and providing false and misleading statements. Bonato faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of vehicle theft tools.

Deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle in the Pullman Safeway parking lot after interviewing the suspects. Deputies said that vehicle is believed to have been stolen out of Spokane several weeks ago.

