ST. JOHN, Wash. — An unexpected incident at a Sprint boat race in St. John on Saturday made for a close call between a Jeep and the boat attached to it.

According to Matt Webb of Webb’s Slough, the boat’s driver was bringing the boat’s temperature up while it was attached by a chain to the Jeep. The boat was in launch mode when the chain broke, sending the boat up onto the roof of the car.

Webb said no one was hurt in the incident and there is minimal damage done to the Jeep.

The boat competed in the race later that day.

