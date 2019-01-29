PULLMAN, Wash. — A Pullman winery is being investigated for ownership or interest in a gambling device, which is

An affidavit for a search warrant said a confidential informant alerted the Washington State Gambling Commission about a dice game being played at the Merry Cellars winery in Pullman.

Investigators later learned Merry Cellars was due for a routine inspection because one had not been conducted since 2015, documents said.

On Jan. 16, a Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board special agent went to inspect the winery and observed a craps dice table in a non-public area of the business, according to documents.

“Sgt. Stensatter said that during the inspection and while in the company of Mr. Patrick Merry, he and another WSLCB officer walked past the craps table. Mr. Merry did not make reference to the table when they walked by it. Sgt. Stensatter also was able to obtain photos of the craps table,” documents said.

Documents said WSGC records showed no permit or license had been issued to Merry Cellars that would allow the establishment to have a gambling device. Washington state law does allow the use of some gambling devices as a “commercial stimulant” for some businesses but those businesses must be licensed with the WSGC, documents said.

Investigators filed the request for a search warrant on Jan. 24.

According to documents, on Jan. 28 investigators seized a craps table, chips, dice and $14 in cash.

KREM reached out to the owners of Merry Cellars but have not heard back.