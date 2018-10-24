PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman community is gathering together for a prayer vigil on Wednesday night after the loss of one of its own.

University of Utah senior and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who graduated from Pullman High School, was fatally shot on Monday night.

PREVIOUS: Mother of Utah shooting victim from Pullman praises daughter's 'strength and determination'

Police said Melvin Rowland, the man suspected of killing McCluskey, was found dead in an off-campus church early Tuesday. The Associated Press reports Rowland and McCluskey dated.

Community members are invited to join friends to honor McCluskey and support her family with love and solidarity at the Pullman High School track at 6 p.m. Minister Steven Kuiken from the United Church of Christ – where the McCluskey family attended church – will offer prayer at the vigil.

The University of Utah canceled classes on Tuesday. A campus vigil for McCluskey is scheduled at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

University of Utah President Ruth Watkins said McCluskey was a “highly regarded member of the track and field team, and an outstanding scholar, a senior majoring in communication.” She had a 3.75 GPA and was excited to graduate in May 2019.

Lauren McCluskey, a senior majoring in communication, was shot and killed Monday night at the University of Utah.

Steve C. Wilson, University of Utah

McCluskey was a 2015 honors graduate from Pullman High School and state champion in the high jump.

Victoria Walz, a former Pullman High classmate of McCluskey, said, "Her eyes lit up when she talked about track, she was an overall good person."

A statement from McCluskey's parents said she dated her killer for about one month and he lied about his criminal history. They said McCluskey ended the relationship about two weeks ago, blocked his phone number and the numbers of his friends, and complained to University of Utah police about harassment.

McCluskey's mother heard her shout, "No no no," while they were on the phone on Monday night. She kept the line open while her husband called 911.

McCluskey's mother Jill is an economics professor at Washington State University.

The following is a full statement from Jill McCluskey.

"It is with deepest sadness that we let you know that our daughter Lauren McCluskey, age 21, was the University of Utah student who was killed last night. Lauren previously dated her killer for about one month. He lied to her about his name, his age, and his criminal history. Lauren was informed by a friend about his criminal history, and ended the relationship with her killer on October 9, 2018. He had borrowed her car, and she requested the University of Utah police accompany her on October 10, 2018 to get her car back. She blocked his and his friends' phone numbers and complained to the University of Utah Police that she was being harassed. Last night a little before 9 pm, she was returning to her university apartment from her night class and talking to me on the phone. Suddenly, I heard her yell, "No, no, no!" I thought she might have been in a car accident. That was the last I heard from her. My husband called 911. I kept the line open and in a few minutes, a young woman picked up the phone and said all of Lauren's things were on the ground.

Lauren was a senior student athlete on the University of Utah track team. She was an outstanding student majoring in Communication and was excited to graduate in May 2019. She was a 2015 honors graduate of Pullman High School where she was Washington state champion in the high jump and the school record holder in the 100 meter hurdles. She attended Capital Church in Salt Lake City. She loved to sing and had strength and determination. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

© 2018 KREM