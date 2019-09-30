PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant will be retiring from the force after 37 years with the department.

The Pullman Police Department tweeted the news on Monday, saying it was his final shift after 37 years of service with the department.

"After 37 years of dedicated service & steadfast leadership, Commander Chris Tennant is officially 'off-duty' at the end of today's shift," the department tweeted on Monday. "We can't possibly thank him enough for his contributions to our department & our community!"

Tennant was the second-highest ranking member of the PPD, only behind Chief of Police Gary Jenkins. Tennant was a part of the force during the May 1998 riots in Pullman after Washington State University issued a ban on drinking on campus.

There has been no announcement on a replacement for Tennant.

