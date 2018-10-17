PULLMAN, Wash. — Nearly 100,000 people are expected to visit Pullman on Saturday for ESPN's College GameDay show.

To manage the numbers, the City of Pullman declared a Public Transportation State of Emergency to add additional bus service hours.

Washington State University is the 70th school to host College GameDay and Pullman is the 82nd city to host GameDay. This week’s show will be the 354th show on the road.

The transit state of emergency will create 25 additional service hours on Friday, Oct. 19 and the buses will run additional routes.

On Saturday, the buses will be running an additional 28 hours opf routes.

