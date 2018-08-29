PULLMAN, Wash. — College Cabs, a ride-share and cab company serving the Pullman and Moscow areas, recently rolled out a “Guardian Angel” ride program aimed at Washington State University students.

The company operates like a traditional cab and ride share company, but the new program is meant to give back to the Pullman and WSU communities by providing safe rides for individuals in unsafe situations.

“We want to fill that gap and make the community safer,” Greg Taylor, a driver with the company, said.

People who feel unsafe in a situation they are in can communicate a code phrase to an employee wherever they are which then requests a ride on their behalf.

Local businesses such as bars, convenience stores and fast-food restaurants have partnered with College Cabs, who know the codes, and will call the company if alerted by a rider.

One of the code phrases is “I’d like an angel on the rocks,” this will have the bartender, for example, call them a ride. “Angel on the rocks with lime,” will have the police called on their behalf. Lastly, “Angel on the rocks served dirty,” will have someone call the customer with an excuse to leave their current situation.

According to Taylor, these types of rides are prioritized over all others and a ride will usually arrive within three to six minutes of the call.

“Guardian Angels” is not a charity service and someone using the service will still be charged as they would for a normal ride. A ride within Pullman can range from $6 to $15.

Under certain circumstances, the rider can pay the company for the service later if they are not able to at the time of the ride.

Taylor mentioned that he has made difficult decisions when it comes to the well-being of riders, “When you get into our cab, your life is in our hands.”

College Cabs also has an app with auto pay capabilities for users to call rides.

