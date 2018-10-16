PULLMAN, Wash. — We know College GameDay is going to be on WSU’s campus Saturday, but now it's just a question of where. Well it turns out, they haven't set an exact location yet.

Crews from ESPN have been scouting places around the area to find the perfect spot. It has to be an open space large enough to hold a large crowd of fans.

The first thought was that they could have it here, at the mall near the CUB. But it's likely this would be a bit too small for all of the roaring fans and the large set.

Then, there's Mooberry Field, the track and field area. There seems to be plenty of space here, and the football stadium is right behind it.

In addition, there's the Bailey-Brayton Field. This seems like the last of likely places to have the set and all of its fans, as it seems like there's plenty of space for fans and stands for standing room. It's also not that far from the football field.

ESPN is working to find a location, and they're hoping to have that announced and set by the end of the day Monday.

No matter where it will be, it'll definitely be a place for fans to come out and show their school spirit.

