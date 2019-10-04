PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman police are telling people to cross playing in flood waters off their “great ideas” list.

Pullman police posted on Facebook saying several concerned citizens have contacted them regarding social media post encouraging recreational play in Tuesday night’s flood waters. They said they are aware that at least one person did attempt this “dangerous activity.”

They said this is not a good idea because the waters can be unpredictable and can contain a variety of potential hazards, including vehicle fluids, broken glass, vegetation, metal fragments, large objects, hidden rocks, ditches, pothole or storm drains.

Police said there are a lot of great recreational opportunities in the city that are safe and responsible options.

They ended the post with #TerribleIdea #DontDoIt.