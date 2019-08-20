For years, the Pullman school district had an issue with overcrowding in its classrooms.

“We’d had teachers teaching students in areas that weren’t originally intended to be used as classrooms,” said Shannon Focht, a spokesperson for the district.

But the 2019-2020 school year could bring some relief to those schools.

Kamiak Elementary is the district’s newest school. It’s expected to bring in about 350 students from neighboring schools and new homes.

“We had three elementary schools previously,” Focht said. “All of them were just bursting at the seams. They were far over the intended capacity.”

In 2016, voters passed a $23.5 million bond for the construction of a new school.

After about two years of construction, district leaders are expecting the new school to provide some relief to existing schools.

“All of the other schools will have smaller class sizes and get back to just using our regular general education classrooms,” Focht said.

The school’s new classrooms also feature technology and security updates.

Teachers will use tablets that allow them to walk around classrooms while still showing their lessons on a large TV at the front of the room, Focht said.

There is also a security system that allows the front office to lock down the school in the case of an emergency.

“They can do it with just the click of a button,” Focht said.

She said the school’s gym will also be available to rent to the community for large events.

“So not only will it be a good place for learning. It will also be good for our community as well,” Focht said.

Pullman Public Schools first day of class is August 28.

