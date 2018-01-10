WASHINGTON D.C. — Present Donald Trump presented Ronald Shurer with a Medal of Honor for his service in Afghanistan back in 2008. Shurer is a Washington State University alumni. Monday’s event and detailed the brave moments that brought the serviceman this recognition.

"Please join me in welcoming Staff Sergeant Ronald Shurer," President Donald Trump said.

Shurer was met with a thunderous applause after President Trump opened the Medal of Honor ceremony this afternoon.

It all happened on April 6, 2008. Shurer had been assigned to a special mission while he was deployed in Afghanistan. That day, he was the only medic on his team. Shurer and his team were climbing a mountain and when they reached the top, over 200 terrorists started attacking the team.

One of the members was hit with shrapnel. That was when Shurer rushed to his friend to treat his wounds. He then stood over another one his injured comrades to shield them. In the midst of the gunfire, a bullet flew and hit Shurer's helmet.

Shurer described the feeling as being hit with a baseball bat.

"As he recounts, I just said a prayer and asked that my wife and son would be okay with what was going to happen. Then I just went back to work,” President Trump said.

Shurer helped his injured team members down the mountain to get to safety. He then climbed back up to continue fighting. It was all of these brave efforts that led Shurer to this moment.

"Not a single American died in that brutal battle, thanks in great measure to Ron's heroic actions," President Trump said.

The former military serviceman appeared both proud and humble as the president placed the blue and gold medal around his collar.

Ten years after getting the call for an extended deployment, Shurer is receiving the national honor and recognition he deserves.

He now stands as both a WSU alum and a Medal of Honor Recipient.

During the ceremony, President Trump also acknowledged those who served on team with Shurer during that mission.

Shurer no longer actively serves in the military, but he is now a member of the secret service.

He's currently battling cancer but seems to be in fair spirits with his wife and two young sons beside him.

