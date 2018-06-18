PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University Football Coach Mike Leach is known to have an outlandish tweet every now and then.

Well, a tweet he sent out late Sunday night started a little bit of a Twitter war.

According Deadspin, Leach tweeted a doctored video of former President Barack Obama. Then, they said he spent FOUR HOURS fighting with people over the accuracy of the video. The tweet has since been taken down.

In the video, where a clearly doctored audio track makes it sound like Obama, “ordinary men and women are too small-minded to govern their own affairs, but order and progress can only come when individuals surrender their rights to an all-powerful sovereign.”

Then, on Monday morning, Leach tweeted a correction….sort of. He posted a link to the complete speech and said, “I agree that the video was incomplete. However, I believe discussion on how much or how little power that our Gov should have is important......Remarks by the President in Address to European Youth.”

This is the complete speech. I agree that the video was incomplete. However, I believe discussion on how much or how little power that our Gov should have is important......Remarks by the President in Address to European Youth: https://t.co/BnNzxyivyN — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 18, 2018

KREM 2 reached out to Washington State University for comment on Leach’s tweet, but as of 12:20 p.m. had not heard back.



© 2018 KREM