PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Depot Heritage Center will be removing a locomotive from their collection this fall, according to a representative from the Whitman County Historical Society.

The heritage center will be giving the train to the Inland Northwest Rail Museum in Reardon because it is now declared surplus. The local committee is making plans to restore the historic Northern Pacific Depot.

Barnhart Crane Company in Spokane, has been hired to handle the move.

They are the same company who brought the engine to Pullman in 2008 from Moses Lake.

The move will begin Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

