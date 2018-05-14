WHITMAN CO., Wash. -- Granite Point reopened over Saturday after more than a week of clean up.

The popular swimming spot along the Snake River was trashed in April. The Army Corps of Engineers said several hundred people visited the site and left more than 800 pounds of trash behind.

Corps engineers said they found trash, broken bottles, beer cans and other personal items scattered throughout the rocky area. Trash was also tossed in the water and strewn about the parking lots of roadway.

On Friday, 20 student volunteers from Washington State University and the University of Idaho helped pick up some of the trash.

Authorities warned the park will be monitored to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future. They said they will impose an alcohol ban on the area if necessary.

© 2018 KREM