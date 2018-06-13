SPOKANE, Wash. – If you are looking for a beautiful place to spend your vacation this summer, you will not need to go too far.

According to a recent article published to Expedia’s travel blog, Pullman is the 30th most beautiful town in the country.

“The small town of Pullman is especially good looking when the trees turn amber along Main Street and the Pullman Riverwalk,” author Chloe Mulliner wrote. “But some might consider the surrounding Palouse region the real draw; a magical display of rolling hills and wind-blown silt.”

Big Bear, California, topped the list. Mulliner cited the “picturesque” lakeside resort and “aqua lake” that makes Big Bear worthy of a No. 1 ranking.

Pullman was the only city listed form the Pacific Northwest.

