PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman police are investigating a sexually motivated assault of a teen girl at a local music store.

On Feb. 7, police said the girl reported that she was possibly the victim of a “sexual offense” that happened a few days prior at Atom Heart Music on NE Olsen Street.

The victim told police that an employee at the store, Victor Hudak, touched her inappropriately multiple times and made other inappropriate gestures.

Officials said the investigation was submitted to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office where charges of fourth degree assault with sexual motivation were filed against Hudak.

Hudak has a hearing date scheduled for April 11.