PULLMAN, Wash.-- The City of Pullman is issuing new parking infractions for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Starting July 1, Pullman residents will see changes to parking fines and regulations to improve parking availability.

Overtime parking fines for downtown parking is currently $10, but starting July, the rate will increase to $30 for the first violation, $50 for the second and $100 for the third.

Parking fines will be eligible for early payment discounts, allowing first-time offenders to save 50 percent on their fee. Late fees will have the opposite effect, charging the individual an additional 50 percent for their infractions.

The City of Pullman hopes that the change to parking fines will encourage drivers to comply with regulations and reduce parking offenses.

For a full list of changes to parking fines, visit the City of Pullman website.

© 2018 KREM