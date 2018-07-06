COLFAX, Wash. – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said a 64-year-old man died in a ultralight aircraft crash Wednesday morning near the lower Granite Dam on the Snake River.

Officials were called to the area around 7:15 a.m. after an employee at the dam discovered the wreckage of the ultralight aircraft on his way to work. The employee told deputies he saw a portion of the small aircraft on the railroad tracks just east of Boyer Park, which caused him to be concerned.

When deputies arrived on scene they determined there was a single occupant dead inside the wreckage.

Authorities identified the pilot as Ronny Weston, 64, of Cheney. It is believed Weston was camping at Boyer Park with family members and had used the airstrip earlier around 6:30 a.m. Officials said he had just gotten the Solaris 16.8 ultralight aircraft.

The Spokane Fire Department tweeted Wednesday evening that Weston was a retired Spokane firefighter.

Heavy hearts tonight as we learn the tragic news that one of our own retired members, Ron Weston, was killed early this morning in a tragic ultralight crash in Whitman County. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ron’s family and friends. #RFB pic.twitter.com/cWNmYWZyDW — Spokane Firefighters (@IAFFLocal29) June 7, 2018

The Whitman County Coroner’s Office and the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine an exact cause and manner of death.

The FAA was also advised of the accident.

