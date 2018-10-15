PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University fans rejoice! If you haven’t already heard the news, ESPN’s College GameDay will be making its way to Pullman Saturday for the Coug’s match against the University of Oregon Ducks.

Here are 10 things you should know about College GameDay in Pullman.

1. This is the first time College GameDay has been in Pullman.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨



FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ... PULLMAN, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! pic.twitter.com/G7VToavDPG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2018

2. WSU is the 70th school to host College GameDay and Pullman is the 82nd city to host GameDay.

3. This week’s show will be the 354th show on the road.

4. Lee Corso, one of the show hosts, uses mascot heads to predict who he thinks will win different college football games and this Saturday he will reveal his 319th prediction.

5. If Corso picks WSU, it will be the 57th different mascot head he has worn at the end of the show.

6. College GameDay has won 10 Emmy awards since the show first aired.

7. This year is the 15th anniversary of WSU alum Tom Pounds flying the Ol’ Crimson flag behind the set of College GameDay.

This didn't make my piece about original @olcrimson organizer Tom Pounds, but he told a cool story about @cbfowler and how his comments helped Tom realize the flag had become a @CollegeGameDay staple. pic.twitter.com/LX48K9FBek — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 15, 2018

8. Ol’ Crimson has been on the show 216 consecutive times since Pounds first started the tradition. But this will be the first time that the flag, and College GameDay, make it to WSU’s campus.

9. According to the show’s producers, the location for the set in Pullman has not been determined yet.

10. The trucks carrying the show’s set is expected to arrive in Pullman on Wednesday.

