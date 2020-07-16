White Elephant closes doors for last time on July 26

After 74 years of business, the variety store will hold a toy drive before it closes July 26

SPOKANE, Wash. — The White Elephant in North Spokane will officially close its doors July 26, according to a press release from the owners.

In June the owners of the store announced it would be closing but did not give an exact date. The store will now sell toys and sporting goods at up to 50% off to liquidate its entire inventory. The sale will run through July 26 as they close the store, according to the press release.

The store is also holding a Christmas in July Toy Drive through July 26 at the North Division location. The drive will benefit families served by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The White Elephant opened its doors in 1946 after the founder, John R. Conley, returned from World War II. The store started by selling war surplus items however Conley kept inventory based on his passions of fishing, recreation, finding the best deal, and eventually selling toys after the birth of his children in the 1950’s, according to the press release.

The store is now owned by John R. Conley’s sons Richard and Patrick Conley, and wife Mary Conley Sr. The family plans to leave a sign on the front door that says, “Gone Fishin’” when the store closes.