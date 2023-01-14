Whitcom 9-1-1 non-emergency service lines down

According to Pullman Police, the 911 line is still working.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Whitcom 9-1-1 dispatch center's non-emergency service lines are down. The 911 line is working if people need to report an emergency.

According to officials, if people need to report a non-emergency problem, they can email report@whitcom.org and include the following information:

Address of the problem

Nature of the problem

Specific details of the problem

Your contact information, name, address and phone number

As of Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:10 p,m, technicians are still working to restore the lines. It's unknown how long it will take.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get updates.

