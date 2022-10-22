Wheelchair basketball tournament comes to Eastern Washington University

Eastern Washington University hosted the West coasts first ever wheelchair basketball tournament. It was a two day event that featured four teams.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHENEY, Wash. — When it comes to the sport of basketball, anyone can be a baller.

And that was certainly the case Saturday in Cheney.

Eastern Washington University was host to the very first wheelchair basketball tournament on the west coast.

Organizers have said that the turnout has been way better than expected.

When David Evjen first started Eastern Washington's first wheelchair basketball team three years ago, he never envisioned he would be here today, hosting his very own tournament on his home court.

Now he hopes this is just the start in giving the wheelchair basketball community the recognition it deserves.

Evjen said, "We do it a little differently. We're sitting, that's the only difference. I think making sure the community understands that and they're able to see it, appreciate the sport for the sport, and not look at it like oh they play the sport differently or they use different equipment."

Eastern's Reese Court held the tournament, the same court the men's and women's basketball teams play on.

Instead of a bracket to declare one sole winner, organizers decided to just have every team play one another.

One EWU player understands the bigger message of the tournament.

"It's also really important just for the community and the world as a whole," said Eastern Washington wheelchair basketball player Liam Frovisher. Just to get the word out there and show people that this is a sport and this is for real."

Four teams played in the tournament.

In addition to EWU, the University of Arizona, a team from St. Luke's hospital, and Parasport Spokane participated.

Players say their team is like their second family.

"I'm competitive, But I love Parasport Spokane because it gives a community and I realize there are people like me also, and so building friendship too," said Elizabeth Floch, a player for Parasport Spokane."

This is not the only tournament that the Eastern Washington University's wheelchair basketball team will be competing in.

They also have tournaments scheduled for Las Vegas and Wisconsin later this season.

Organizers invited referees from the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.