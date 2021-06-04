What would you do if you won the lottery… twice?

A retired Spokane couple won big twice after buying lottery tickets at the same store.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Buying lottery tickets is a part of Henry and Gloria Dohler’s daily routine, and it paid off. In addition to reading the morning paper and drinking a cup of coffee, Henry Dohler buys a few lottery tickets at his local grocery store.

The couple won $100,000 recently after previously winning $20,000 in 2010 from tickets purchased at a Spokane Safeway.

In a press release from the Washington Lottery Henry Dohler said the winning ticket was a free ticket that was a prize from a previous ticket he purchased. Henry Dohler almost forgot about the free prize then checked the numbers in the paper.

“It’s like the saying goes, sometimes the best things in life are free. I had to check the ticket three times to make sure that I won,” Henry Dohler said. “I just couldn’t believe it. I actually felt myself getting flushed like my temperature was rising… but for a good reason.”

Henry Dohler is a retiree from Western States Equipment, where he sold Caterpillar equipment parts for 46 years. He said that instead of buying his dream car, a 1963 Corvette Split-Window, the couple is going to use the money to visit their family on the east coast for a few weeks.

The winning ticket was a part of the Hit Five daily drawing game. The $20,000 winning ticker from 2010 was a Scratch ticket.