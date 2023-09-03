What we know about the investigation into carpenter killed on casino project

Ana Vetter, a journeyman carpenter, was killed when a formwork collapsed, according to the construction company leading the project.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Department of Labor and Industries is now looking into the death of Ana Vetter; she was killed Tuesday while working on the Spokane Tribe Casino's new hotel.

Swinerton, the construction company leading the project, says a formwork collapsed.

L&I, which is Washington's version of OSHA, is looking for "potential safety violations or continuing hazards" at the site, a spokesperson said.

As part of that investigation, which is still in the early stages, inspectors will interview the "business owner, workers, witnesses, etc."

L&I says the investigation could lead to possible citations or fines, if safety violations are discovered. If citations are issued, there may be a public report on the incident.

All of this, the spokesperson says, could take up to six months.

Meanwhile, Vetter's union, Carpenters Local Union 59 in Spokane, is grappling with her sudden loss.

“You might not every think something like this could happen until it does happen," said Tony Edwards, Lead Representative, Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters. "My message is you never know when it’s gonna happen so make sure you kiss and hug your loved ones goodbye every day, because you never know when it’s gonna be the last.”

Vetter had just moved to the area with her fiancé and was recently sworn in as a member of Local 59.

She's remembered as a "brilliant" carpenter who was well on her way to overseeing a jobsite someday, according to fellow journeyman carpenter and union sister Sloane Duncan.

“Every single time she came across somebody at any of our events, they might have been off to the side she was always roping them in to get involved. She was constantly talking to people, being encouraging and just bringing everyone up," said Duncan. "You could tell she cared about her community, she cared about our local, she cared about her job.”

