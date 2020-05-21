SPOKANE, Wash. — Memorial Day weekend is a time where people often enjoy time outdoors, or gather with friends and family.

But the long weekend could look a bit different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local leaders hope Spokane County will move into Phase 2 of reopening by the weekend, but if that doesn't happen, restaurants will remain closed and small gatherings with people outside of your household will not be allowed.

Here's what you can do in the Spokane area over Memorial Day weekend — whether Phase 2 is in place or not.

Hiking at Washington state parks

State parks have reopened in Washington state.

The following is a list of state parks in eastern Washington. For a full list of state parks reopening in Washington, click here.

Alta Lake State Park

Centennial Trail State Park

Columbia Plateau Trail

Conconully State Park

Curlew Lake State Park

Fields Spring State Park

Lake Chelan State Park

Lake Wenatchee State Park

Lewis and Clark Trail

Lincoln Rock State Park

Lyons Ferry State Park

Mount Spokane State Park

Palouse Falls State Park

Pearrygin Lake State Park

Riverside State Park

Rockport State Park

Squilchuck State Park

Steamboat Rock State Park

Steptoe Battlefield State Park

Steptoe Butte State Park

Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park

Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park

Wenatchee Confluence State Park

State lands are also open for fishing and hunting.

Parks run by Spokane County and the City of Spokane have also remained open during the stay-home order.

Take a scenic drive

If you aren't up for a hike, hop in the car instead!

Visit Spokane compiled a list of five scenic drives that you can take in the county, including Palouse to Oakesdale and Spokane Valley to Green Bluff.

Golfing

Want to play golf over the holiday weekend? You can now do so with four people under new guidelines from Governor Jay Inslee.

The single rider cart rule is still in place, but you may now share a cart with a member of your household.

The City of Spokane offers four golf courses, while the county offers another three.

A map of courses is available on the Visit Spokane website.

Mica Moon in Liberty Lake

Mica Moon Zip Tours and Aerial Park in Liberty Lake is opening on Friday.

Tours range from $49 to $139. Book in advance on the Mica Moon website to make sure you get a spot.

Raft the Spokane River

Wiley E. Waters is offering rafting trips on the Spokane River beginning Friday.

The trip starts minutes from downtown Spokane and lasts about two hours.

Your guide will navigate you through two Class III rapids “Bowl while rafting through Riverside State Park. There are swimming opportunities and wildlife along the way.

Drinks and equipment are included.

Dining out and visiting shops safely — if Spokane moves to Phase 2

If Spokane County's Phase 2 reopening application is approved ahead of Memorial Day weekend, that means restaurants could reopen at 50% capacity. Retail stores could also resume sales with health guidelines in place.

Camping and small gatherings could also be allowed.

More information about what Phase 2 could mean for Spokane County is available on KREM's website.

Washington State Military Cemetery

The state Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake is unable to hold traditional Memorial Day observances this year, but it will still display wreaths donated by community groups.

Stationary flags will also be flown at half-staff until noon as customary before being raised to full-staff at high noon.

Other public events, including placement of flags at grave sites by volunteers, will not take place this year to comply with physical distancing restrictions.

The cemetery will be open Memorial Day weekend from 8 a.m. to sunset for public visitation. Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to CDC guidelines and maintain physical distancing while visiting.

Visitors are also urged to consider visiting Saturday or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day. Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their loved one’s grave site.

