Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's Seattle openers, schedule and setlist

Here’s what fans need to know about the openers, setlist and concert schedule for July 22 and 23.

SEATTLE — Taylor Swift will be in Seattle for the Eras Tour on July 22 and 23. Swifties: Are you ...Ready for It?

The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth headlining tour. The concert will feature songs from all of her 10 studio albums. She has not toured for her studio albums Lover, Folklore and Evermore due to COVID-19. This tour will also feature tracks from her latest album, Midnights, which was released in October of 2022.

Eras Tour openers

The openers for both Seattle shows are Gracie Abrams and HAIM. The first opener will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

Doors at Lumen Field open at 4:30 p.m.

Abrams, known for songs such as, "I miss you, I'm sorry" and "Feels Like," is touring with Swift for the first time ever, and has already performed several sets with the star on this tour.

July 22 will be HAIM's first performance opening for Swift on the Eras Tour. The Haim sisters and Swift have collaborated on songs such as "No Body, No Crime" on Swift's "Evermore" album and a remix of "Gasoline" on HAIM's album, "Women in Music Pt. III."

Setlist

Based on the schedule so far, Taylor Swift is expected to start her portion of the show at about 7:50 p.m., and the set typically ends at 11:30 p.m.

While Swift is known to change things up from town to town, Swifties can expect a three-hour-plus show jam-packed with at least 44 songs.

Here's the list of tracks Swift is expected to sing in order:

Songs from the "Lover" era

"Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince"

"The Man"

"The Archer"

"Cruel Summer"

"You Need to Calm Down"

"Lover"

Songs from the "Fearless" era

"Love Story"

"Fearless"

"You Belong With Me"

Songs from the "Evermore" era

"Willow"

"Champagne Problems"

"Marjorie"

"'Tis the damn season"

"Tolerate It"

Songs from the "Reputation" era

"Delicate"

"…Ready for It?"

"Don’t Blame Me"

"Look What You Made Me Do"

Song from the "Speak Now" era

"Enchanted"

Songs from the "Red" era

"22"

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

"I Knew You Were Trouble"

"Nothing New"

"All Too Well (10-Minute Version)"

Songs from the "Folklore" era

"Cardigan"

"Invisible String"

"The 1"

"Betty"

"The Last Great American Dynasty"

"August"

"Illicit Affairs"

"My Tears Ricochet"

Songs from the "1989" era

"Shake It Off"

"Style"

"Blank Space"

"Bad Blood"

"Wildest Dreams"

Acoustic set or "surprise songs"



Swift will pull two songs from her catalog to play acoustically. One song will be played on the guitar and one song will be played on the piano. These songs are a secret until the moment she performs them.

Songs from the "Midnights" era

"Anti-Hero"

"Lavender Haze"

"Midnight Rain"

"Bejeweled"

"Vigilante Shit"

"Mastermind"

"Karma"









