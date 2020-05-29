SPOKANE, Wash. — Some stores at the Northtown, Spokane Valley and River Park Square Malls are back in business after months long closures due to the coronavirus.
All of the malls have also implemented safety procedures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. These are available on their websites.
Here are the stores and restaurants that have reopened at each mall and resources for finding updates.
Northtown Mall
Northtown Mall has a list of open stores and restaurants on its website.
As of Thursday evening, businesses open at the mall include:
- AT&T
- A&W All-American Food
- Cinnabon
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Blue Zoo
- Buckle
- Candy Works
- Cellaxs
- The Comic Book Shop
- Cricket
- Digits Relaxation
- Go! Calendars and Games
- Fragrance Station
- Mo-Nu Hair City
- Mustard Seed
- Pink Cadillac
- Q Nails
- Shoe Dept. Encore
- Silver Safari
- Visionworks
- Winnie's Hallmark Shop
- Zales
- Zumiez
Northtown Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Curbside pickup is also available, but individual store hours may vary.
River Park Square
River Park Square is also welcoming back customers to it stores and restaurants.
Merchants that have reopened include:
- Anderson & Co.
- Anthropologie, Apple
- Ben & Jerry’s
- Brow Arc
- Cosmic Cowboy
- Flatstick Pub
- Free People
- Leland’s Barbershop (call ahead)
- Oil & Vinegar
- Pendleton
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Subway
- Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar
- Urban Outfitters
- Whiz Kids
- Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma are open by appointment and curbside.
- Nordstrom is open for curbside pick-up as well as walk-in returns
- P.F. Chang’s is available for pickup and delivery
Information about more stories that reopen will be added daily to the River Park Square website.
Spokane Valley Mall
The Spokane Valley Mall has a list of open stores and restaurants on its website.
As of Thursday evening, businesses open at the mall include:
- Anderson Ink
- Azteca
- Big Bear Chocolates
- Boston Pizza
- Buckle
- Cellaxs
- Cinnabon
- Concept
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Forever 21
- Fragrance Station
- Fun Unlimited
- Hi-Tek Nails
- Hops N Drops
- Jamba Juice
- Journeys
- Kay Jewelers
- Lohman’s Home Furnishings
- Old Navy
- Outback Steakhouse
- Q Nails
- Shoe Dept. Encore
- T-Mobile
- Twigs
- Uncle’s Games Puzzle and More
- Wheatland Bank
- Zumiez
