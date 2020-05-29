SPOKANE, Wash. — Some stores at the Northtown, Spokane Valley and River Park Square Malls are back in business after months long closures due to the coronavirus.

All of the malls have also implemented safety procedures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. These are available on their websites.

Here are the stores and restaurants that have reopened at each mall and resources for finding updates.

Northtown Mall

Northtown Mall has a list of open stores and restaurants on its website.

As of Thursday evening, businesses open at the mall include:

AT&T

A&W All-American Food

Cinnabon

Buffalo Wild Wings

Blue Zoo

Buckle

Candy Works

Cellaxs

The Comic Book Shop

Cricket

Digits Relaxation

Go! Calendars and Games

Fragrance Station

Mo-Nu Hair City

Mustard Seed

Pink Cadillac

Q Nails

Shoe Dept. Encore

Silver Safari

Visionworks

Winnie's Hallmark Shop

Zales

Zumiez

Northtown Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Curbside pickup is also available, but individual store hours may vary.

River Park Square

River Park Square is also welcoming back customers to it stores and restaurants.

Merchants that have reopened include:

Anderson & Co.

Anthropologie, Apple

Ben & Jerry’s

Brow Arc

Cosmic Cowboy

Flatstick Pub

Free People

Leland’s Barbershop (call ahead)

Oil & Vinegar

Pendleton

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Subway

Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar

Urban Outfitters

Whiz Kids

Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma are open by appointment and curbside.

Nordstrom is open for curbside pick-up as well as walk-in returns

P.F. Chang’s is available for pickup and delivery

Information about more stories that reopen will be added daily to the River Park Square website.

Spokane Valley Mall

The Spokane Valley Mall has a list of open stores and restaurants on its website.

As of Thursday evening, businesses open at the mall include:

Anderson Ink

Azteca

Big Bear Chocolates

Boston Pizza

Buckle

Cellaxs

Cinnabon

Concept

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Forever 21

Fragrance Station

Fun Unlimited

Hi-Tek Nails

Hops N Drops

Jamba Juice

Journeys

Kay Jewelers

Lohman’s Home Furnishings

Old Navy

Outback Steakhouse

Q Nails

Shoe Dept. Encore

T-Mobile

Twigs

Uncle’s Games Puzzle and More

Wheatland Bank

Zumiez

