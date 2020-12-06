Spokane isn't exactly a city known for massive protest movements, but after three weeks of regular demonstrations, it's clear the movement protesting racism and police violence isn't going away anytime soon.

"What's different about this time is that people are ready for change," said Dustin Jolly, one of the Occupy Spokane protesters who helps organize events. "This can't be just lip service anymore, we need tangible, legitimate change. And we need that swift. And we need that now."

So what kinds of changes do protesters want, specifically here in Spokane?

Jolly says there are a couple of immediate goals, as well as a broader one.

One of the immediate objectives is rejecting the proposed contract between the City of Spokane and the Spokane Police Guild. It's up for a vote on Monday, but has received widespread criticism for its accountability structures. Specifically, opponents believe the contract leaves the ombudsman — the watchdog — too weak.

Also on the list is preventing the "Killology" training course from taking place. That's a seminar the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is planning to provide, preparing deputies for if they have to shoot someone. The protesters argue it only enforces a focus on violence rather than protection by police.

The sheriff has said he'll consider calling off the training if after a community meeting there's still significant opposition, but many just want him to cancel it now.

But ultimately, what most of the protesters are truly hoping for is a fundamental restructuring of the way policing works in Spokane.

"We want to convert our authoritarian police officers into peace officers," said Jolly. "Their training needs to consist of mental health training, as well as EMT training. And the authoritarian stuff that comes after that needs to be redesigned and reprogrammed. Because we need a police force with civilian oversight that is for the people, by the people."

That starts with the union contract, but expands into more mandatory training, and is all rooted in changing the basic way people look at police: not as agents of force, but of community service.

"Wen we look... at how a police officer is trained, we're only looking at a small amount of time that they go through training, and then we're putting a deadly weapon in their hand," said Jolly.

There are demonstrations planned on Sunday afternoon and on Monday at City Hall prior to the City Council's vote on the police union contract.