Western Washington artist sentenced to two years of probation for selling fake Native American art

SEATTLE — A 54-year-old pretending to be a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service after selling fake Native American art.

Lewis Anthony Rath from Maple Falls pleaded guilty to violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act. For over a year, Rath sold the fake art pieces to Seattle retail stores.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Tana Lin read aloud the letter from San Carlos Apache Tribe chairman Terry Rambler. In the letter, he underscored the harm caused to the 17,000 tribal members by Rath's misappropriation.

In a court statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tate London also added, "Rath’s victims are real: they are Indian artists, many who struggle to make a living, who lost out on sales to those who seek authentic Indian artwork; and they are also consumers who were defrauded into purchasing fake Indian art.”

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the investigation began in July 2019 after a complaint was made to the Indian Arts and Crafts Board. Undercover agents were sent to the Pike Place Market gallery and bought a carved totem pole and necklace for over $1,334. Both the artist's biography at the shop and on websites used to sell pieces claimed Rath was Native American.

Agents also recovered feathers from protected birds at Rath's house during a federal warrant execution. He also pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in March 2023.