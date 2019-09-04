Editor's note: The above video features KREM's Taylor Viydo reporting on the possibility of flooding in Spokane and North Idaho

Cities in Idaho and Lewis Counties are facing flooding and road closures as the Clearwater River rises to record levels in the area.

The flooding has prompted road closures in Kamiah and neighboring Stites, Idaho, according to Lewis County Commissioner Justin McLeod. Highways 12, 13 and 162 are closed.

“It [Stites] is completely underwater,” McLeod said.

Highway 162 is closed between Tram Road and Highway 12 due to a mudslide, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The only road that is open in Kamiah, Idaho is Highway 64, McLeod added.

Less than 2,000 people live in both Kamiah and Stites.

McLeod said the south fork of the Clearwater River running through Stites has reached record levels and is now sitting 10.79 feet. The last record of 10.3 feet was set in 1964.

KREM viewer Diane Britton sent photos of the flooding. She said homes and state highways in Stites, Kooskia and Kamiah, Idaho are flooded.

The Lewis County Emergency Operations Center will receive assistance from the state if necessary and open a shelter if flooding forces residents from their homes. Local highway districts and the Idaho Transportation Department are also working to reopen the roads, McLeod said.

“We hope the water recedes as fast as it came in but we’re preparing for the worst,” he added.

Flooding in the central mountains of Idaho – including McCall and Cascade – is also causing water to run or pool on top of Highways 95 and 55 in the area. The ITD is urging motorists to approach the hazardous roads with caution.

Despite a record amount of snow on the ground in Spokane and surrounding areas in early March, mild and dry weather late in the month helped gradually melt snow in the valleys.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Koch, there are no concerns for river flooding due to below-average mountain snowpack totals in the Inland Northwest. Koch said the traditional melt-off period is April and May.

This doesn't mean Inland Northwest residents are out of the woods yet, though. A prolonged period of warm, wet weather could lead to river flooding. At this point, signs are not pointing to flooding that may come soon.

