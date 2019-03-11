SPOKANE, Wash. — A Wendy's on North Newport Highway went up in flames Saturday night after a grease fire started in the kitchen.

Fire crews on scene confirmed the grease fire started in the kitchen.

Crews were able to contain the fire and there was no significant structural damage.

According to bystanders, there were about 15 people inside the restaurant when the fire broke out.

There were no reports of injuries.

