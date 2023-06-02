Wenatchee police searching for man reported missing in April

Police say Travis Coleman may be suffering from some sort of mental illness and may not be able to find his way home.

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 38-year-old man who was reported missing in April.

WPD says Travis Coleman was reported missing by a family member on April 23. Investigators believe Coleman may be suffering from some sort of mental illness and may not be able to take care of himself or find his way home.

Coleman was last seen at his house in the 1200 block of Montana Street in Wenatchee. Police say he left his house and hasn't been seen since.

There have been several reported sightings of Coleman in the Wenatchee Valley area, specifically Cashmere, but none have been confirmed.

Coleman is a 38-year-old man who weighs 180 pounds and is approximately 5'10". He has a tattoo of boxing gloves on his right upper chest and a Fox Racing symbol on his left wrist.