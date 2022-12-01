Portland man designs website to track COVID test kit availability

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland software developer designed a website that makes it easier for shoppers find at-home COVID test kits online.
Scott Krager said the site tracks 17 tests every 60 seconds from multiple online retailers including Amazon, Walgreens and Rite Aid.
“I had a lot of friends over the holidays who were like, ‘Where can I get a test, Scott? You got some tests, where did you buy these?’” said Krager. "I just want to be able to send them a link, they can hit a button and they can check six different sites at once.”
Krager's timing is good. Starting Saturday, a new policy under the Biden administration will require insurance companies to reimburse people for up to eight COVID tests a month. That means a family of four would qualify for 32 tests a month.
Just save your receipts dated Jan. 15 or later.
“Hopefully this website won't be needed in a few months,” said Krager. “But for the interim, hopefully it will help them find one they can get shipped to them.”
Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority just launched a new website one as a resource for people who've tested positive for COVID-19. It's a place where they can go to report results from at-home tests so the state can keep better track of case numbers.
The site, along with a new hotline, also share information on isolation and quarantine as case numbers continue to rise. The hotline number is 866-917-8881.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is on track to receive around 6 million test kits by early February. So far, OHA received just over half a million test kits with more shipments expected this week.
OHA said the supply chain for rapid tests is still extremely backlogged due to high demand and compounded by weather and shipping delays.