Overnight thunderstorm causes hundreds of power outages across Spokane area

Avista Utilities and Inland Power are reporting several outages.

Avista Utilities is reporting over 700 customers affected by outages in the Fairfield area caused by weather. The electric company says crews are on the way and the estimated restoration time is set for 7:00 a.m.

Avista is also reporting thousands of outages across the Spokane area. Most of those outages do not have a cause listed yet.

About 700 customers are affected by an outage near Dishman Hills. Avista crews are on site and the cause is under investigation.

To check Avista's outage map, click here.

Inland Power and Light is reporting over 200 outages across Spokane County. Two of those outages are labeled as caused by lightening. The other outages do not have a cause listed.

To check Inland Power's outage map, click here.