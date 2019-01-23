SANDPOINT, Idaho — The aunt of a 2-year-old child who was killed in a crash near Ponderay, Idaho on Monday said the support they have received from the Sandpoint community has been comforting during a time of grief.

“We just pray to find peace and comfort knowing that she is at peace and her soul is at rest,” Savannah Symonds, aunt of the late 2-year-old Quinn Dooley, said. “I pray for anyone else that has ever gone through anything similar to this. It’s unimaginable and it’s devastating but they do find comfort in every person who has reached out, and we do appreciate it.”

Quinn died as a result of a car crash Monday when the truck she was in was struck as it was making a left turn onto Sunnyside Road. Her father Keanu was driving at the time.

Symonds said the community support started almost immediately.

The ways they have received support have varied, she said, from people wanting to donate money to those who bring offerings of food so the family doesn’t have to cook as they grieve.

“As soon as the word got out everybody kind of pieced together who it was and everybody kind of just wanted to do as much as they could as soon as they could,” she said.

Symonds has set up a PayPal, Cash app and PO Box in Sandpoint for monetary donations for Keanu and Quinn’s mother, Emily Symonds. Some people have even offered to hand her money in person.

From left: Emily Symonds and her 2-year-old daughter Quinn Dooley, and Savannah Symonds and her daughter Elizabeth.

Savannah Symonds

Her goal is to help out her sister’s family as much as possible as they deal with the tragedy.

“We’re going to use all the funds to first go to her funeral costs and having a proper celebration of her life for her,” Symonds said. “If there is anything past that it will go toward helping support my sister and brother-in-law during this time to just try to ease some of their other financial worries in the meantime while they’re dealing with all the grief.”

Overall, she said the outpouring of support has helped bring light to an otherwise dark time.

“We are so grateful that we live in a community that is willing to reach out and help and be there,” Symonds said. “We are so saddened and overcome with grief and heartbreak and it’s tragic. It was a tragic accident that you, as a parent, it is your worst fear and that has come true for our family. The hardest part is knowing that we have to go on and she can’t.”

