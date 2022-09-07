WDFW to host a public meeting on opening a spot on the Chelan River

The upper part of the Chelan River has been closed since 2015. Now, the WFDW is considering opening it back up for fishing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A part of the Chelan River may return to become a new fishing spot once more.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will host a virtual meeting to gauge public comment on opening the upper section of the Chelan River for fishing.

Earlier this year, the WFDW accepted a petition to open a section of the upper Chelan River for fishing. It was closed around 2015 to help restore the population of fish and repair the loss of the fish population that came with the practice of catch-and-release mortality.

With the petition in place, the WDFW is now setting up a meeting with the public to establish whether or not the area should be open to the public once more for fishing.

The meeting will take place on Sept. 14, and will be virtual. The WFDW is asking people to register in advance or be ready to join by phone or on the Zoom app with the code (861 1255 8305).

Click here for more details on the petition.

