SPOKANE, Wash. — Watershed Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater has been canceled this year and rescheduled to 2021.

The music festival's new dates are July 30-Aug. 1, 2021 in George, Washington.

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett were set to headline the three-day musical festival this year. Other performers included Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington and Jon Pardi.

The festival also announced on Facebook that Tim McGraw has been added to the list of 2021 headliners.

Tickets to the festival went on sale on Friday, Feb. 21. General admission is $215, with other VIP passes ranging from $575 to $1,150. Camping passes starting at $160 are also available.

Single-day passes to the music festival are not available.

Those who purchased tickets to Watershed 2020 can either refund their order in full, or use their festival and camping passes for the 2021 dates.

The refund window opens Friday, May 29, and lasts for 30 days. Instructions will be sent via email to the original purchaser.

