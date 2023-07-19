Water truck driver dies after rolls down embankment in Clearwater County

The driver, 67-year-old Mark Teal, from Bovill, Idaho got trapped in the truck after it rolled over the embankment in the area of Bingo Creek and Lovell Saddle.

The driver, 67-year-old Mark Teal from Bovill, Idaho got trapped in the truck after it rolled over the embankment in the area of Bingo Creek and Lovell Saddle, in western Idaho.

According to Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, it appears the driver got too close to the edge of the roadway and the soil gave way. The truck rolled approximately 90 feet down the almost vertical embankment.

First responders removed the driver from the truck, and airlifted him to the Clearwater Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The water truck is owned by Todd Cleveland.

