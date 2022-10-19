Water restored at Lamont Middle School, students still asked to bring a water bottle

Lamont Middle School is asking parents to send their kids to school with a water bottle after a water main break. Water is now back but water fountains are not.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRAGUE, Wash — Lamont Middle School will be open on Wednesday after water was restored to the campus. However, students are still asked to bring a water bottle as drinking fountains will not be available.

Lamont Middle School lost water on Tuesday after a water main break.

Water has since been restored to the bathrooms. Also, the kitchen has water and will be able to serve lunch, according to superintendent & principal Charles Pierce.

Water fountains, however, need to be tested and will not be available until that can happen. Parents are asked to send their kids to school with a water bottle. The school will also have water bottles available for anyone who needs one.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.