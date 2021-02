Avista Utilities is on scene working on the water main.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A water main break has closed 43rd Avenue and Scott Street in south Spokane Monday morning.

Pictures show water pooling over the roadway on both streets, according to a KREM photographer on scene. The break is near a Conoco gas station and the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.

Scott Street is closed in both directions due to the break and flooding.

