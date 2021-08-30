WATCH LIVE: Washington hospital leaders provide update on state’s medical facilities amid COVID-19 surge

Hospital leaders are expected to provide an update on the status of medical facilities across the state.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) is holding a briefing Monday morning to provide updates and discuss the status of medical facilities across the state during the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Washington hospitals have faired better than others around the country thanks to a high level of communication and patient-sharing practices, the last WSHA briefing provided a dire picture for facilities around the state.

Monday’s WSHA briefing is expected to be attended by the association’s CEO Cassie Sauer, Chief Physician Officer with MultiCare Health System Dr. Dave Carlson, Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician at Swedish Health Dr. Tanya Sorensen and CEO of Jefferson Healthcare Mike Glenn.

Through the month of August, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations has grown from 84 to 150, with Aug. 16 seeing more than 170 new hospitalizations because of the virus.

During a Department of Health (DOH) briefing last week, Washington Medical Coordination Center Medical Director Dr. Steve Mitchell said that the state’s hospital occupancy is as high as it has ever been with COVID-19 and the highly transmissible delta variant wreaking havoc as well as high levels of trauma patients during the warmer summer months.

Mitchell said that there are likely a number of patients across the state dying because of a lack of hospital beds and staff, sharing one story of a severely ill woman who died while the coordination center tried for more than eight hours to find her an ICU bed.

On Friday, King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said that local case rates do appear to be plateauing but added that current levels of transmission are “unacceptable.”

Also, he said the county has largely been protected due to its high vaccination rate compared to other areas around the state.